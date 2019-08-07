|
|
Theresa Matsick
Theresa Matsick, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehigh-
ton. She was the widow of Steve G. Matsick, who passed away in 1972.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Asm-ondja) Poshefko.
She was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School Class of 1946.
She was employed as a sewing machine operator for many factories throughout the area and last worked for Kay Jay Pants Company, Nesquehoning.
Theresa was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and the former St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, both in Nesquehoning, and currently a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are a daughter Valerie A. Wasilko, and her husband John, of State College; three sons, Stephen G., and his wife Sandra, of Sinking Spring, Dennis P. of Nesquehoning, and Michael A., and his wife Nancy, of Coopersburg; grandchildren Stephen Matsick, and his wife Jackie, Lisa Pappas, and her husband Chris, Jessica Matsick, Greg Matsick and Kristen Matsick; a great-grandson Nikolas Pappas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Irene Devan and Margaret Feddock; and brothers, William and Ernest.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Interment will be held in S.S. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. Donations will be accepted in her name to the church, c/o 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill PA 18250. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 7, 2019