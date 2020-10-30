1/1
Thomas A. "TA" Armbruster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A.
Armbruster
Thomas A. "TA" Armbruster, 89 of Greenleaf St., Allentown, formerly of Amistad Drive, St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Sue (Keld-sen) Arm-bruster.
For many years, he was a promin-ent, local general contractor, owning and operating his very successful construction company, TA Armbruster Inc.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Joseph V. and Anna E. (Kehrli) Armbruster.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was a 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School.
Tom loved his family, friends and adventures. He enjoyed piloting his own plane, boating, fishing, playing volleyball and golfing.
Surviving in addition to his widow are his children, Bonnie, with whom he resided, Richard, Michael, Eileen, Suzanne, Joseph, Amy and Tina; siblings, Doris Searfoss, Susan Kowatch and Frederick; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a son, Thomas A. Armbruster Jr.; and a great-grandson, Elias.
Service: Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved