Thomas A.

Armbruster

Thomas A. "TA" Armbruster, 89 of Greenleaf St., Allentown, formerly of Amistad Drive, St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Sue (Keld-sen) Arm-bruster.

For many years, he was a promin-ent, local general contractor, owning and operating his very successful construction company, TA Armbruster Inc.

Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Joseph V. and Anna E. (Kehrli) Armbruster.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was a 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School.

Tom loved his family, friends and adventures. He enjoyed piloting his own plane, boating, fishing, playing volleyball and golfing.

Surviving in addition to his widow are his children, Bonnie, with whom he resided, Richard, Michael, Eileen, Suzanne, Joseph, Amy and Tina; siblings, Doris Searfoss, Susan Kowatch and Frederick; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a son, Thomas A. Armbruster Jr.; and a great-grandson, Elias.

Service: Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store