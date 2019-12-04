Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Giannini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Giannini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Giannini Obituary
Thomas A. Giannini
Thomas A. Giannini, 59, of Algonkin Road, Jim Thorpe, Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, died suddenly early Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton, after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Sandra J. (Sterling) Giann-ini since July 20, 2012.
He was a self-empl-oyed owner and op-erator truck driver.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Anthony D. Giannini of Telford and the late Joy M. (Johnston) Giannini.
He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony, and the Knights of Columbus.
Thomas was a 1978 graduate of the Souderton High School and attended Montgomery County Community College.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed life, hot rods, dirt bikes, quads, trucks, tie-dying, candle-making, music, Apple products and making telephone calls.
Surviving in addition to his widow and father are two daughters, Brittany M., wife of Rodney Wehr of Tamaqua, and Courtney L. Haldeman, and her companion, Richard Padora, of Nesquehoning; two sons, Dayne A., and his companion, Jennifer Garrity, of Perkiomenville, and Joshua M. Haldeman, and his wife, Stephanie of Lehighton; six grandchildren, and one on the way; a sister Deborah, wife of Scott Trout of Telford; two brothers, Anthony W. "Luke," and his wife, Barbara, and Christopher P., and his wife, Barbara, both of Telford; and nieces and nephews, Brooke, Alyson, Anthony, Christopher, Michael, David, Lucas, Daniel, Tabitha, Amber, Amanda, William, Austin and Justin.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 33 Trinity Circle, Lake Harmony. Interment, private. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, and 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 237, 33 Trinity Circle, Lake Harmony, PA 18624. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -