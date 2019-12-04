|
|
Thomas A. Giannini
Thomas A. Giannini, 59, of Algonkin Road, Jim Thorpe, Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, died suddenly early Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton, after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Sandra J. (Sterling) Giann-ini since July 20, 2012.
He was a self-empl-oyed owner and op-erator truck driver.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Anthony D. Giannini of Telford and the late Joy M. (Johnston) Giannini.
He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony, and the Knights of Columbus.
Thomas was a 1978 graduate of the Souderton High School and attended Montgomery County Community College.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed life, hot rods, dirt bikes, quads, trucks, tie-dying, candle-making, music, Apple products and making telephone calls.
Surviving in addition to his widow and father are two daughters, Brittany M., wife of Rodney Wehr of Tamaqua, and Courtney L. Haldeman, and her companion, Richard Padora, of Nesquehoning; two sons, Dayne A., and his companion, Jennifer Garrity, of Perkiomenville, and Joshua M. Haldeman, and his wife, Stephanie of Lehighton; six grandchildren, and one on the way; a sister Deborah, wife of Scott Trout of Telford; two brothers, Anthony W. "Luke," and his wife, Barbara, and Christopher P., and his wife, Barbara, both of Telford; and nieces and nephews, Brooke, Alyson, Anthony, Christopher, Michael, David, Lucas, Daniel, Tabitha, Amber, Amanda, William, Austin and Justin.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 33 Trinity Circle, Lake Harmony. Interment, private. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, and 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 237, 33 Trinity Circle, Lake Harmony, PA 18624. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 4, 2019