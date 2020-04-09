|
Thomas B. Trusa
Thomas B. "Timmy" Trusa, 89, a lifelong resident of Hauto Village, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hometown, where he has been a resident since 2014.
He was a forklift operator for the Bonney Forge Company, Allentown, until retiring.
Born in Hauto Village, he was a son of the late Stephen and Katrina (Pillar) Trusa.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflit as a clerk on the Island of Guam.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Timmy enjoyed flying model airplanes, astronomy and golf. He also was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
Surviving are two sisters, Kathryn "Kitty" Kinn and Eileen "Ellie" Bonner, both of Nesquehoning; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and greatnephews.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Kennedy and Margaret Trusa; and five brothers, Stephen "Lefty," John "Spud," Joseph "Kratza," Frank "Peep" and Michael "Gonda" Trusa.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 9, 2020