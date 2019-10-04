|
Thomas C. Nace
Thomas C. Nace, 68, of Franklin Road, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Linda D. (Smale) Nace.
He was a self-employed roofer/siding contractor.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late William T. Jr. and Catherine (Daubenspeck) Nace.
He served in the Marine Corps, Vietnam Era, stateside, and attained the rank of PFC.
He was a member of the Petersville Road and Gun Club, Moore Township, the Oplinger-Hower American Legion Post, Lehigh Township, and the American Legion Post, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Tara A., wife of James Wentz III of Parryville, and Sherry M., wife of Sterling Strohl of Lehighton; two sons, Thomas D., and his wife, Michelle, of Lehighton, and Scott A., and his wife, June, of Ridgeway, S.C.; six grandchildren, Jacob, James, Tyler, Damian, Kaitlyn and Seth; four brothers, William, and his wife, Naomi, and Woodrow, and his wife, JoAnn, both of Lehighton, and Arthur, and his wife, Jean, and Willard, both of Lansford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Annamae Hartranft and Dolly Nace.
Service: Memorial service with military honors 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, private. Call 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Contributions may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 4, 2019