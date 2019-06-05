Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Tamaqua, PA
Thomas C. Sherry Sr., of Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home while in the care of his family.
Born in Coaldale, a son of the late Clayton John and Betty Lorraine (Kellett) Sherry.
Tom was a member of St. John's U.C.C. of Tamaqua, the Citizen's Fire Company and a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He loved Tamaqua, whether taking a morning drive or sitting on the bench in front of the Majestic House, Tom was proud of his hometown. Tom looked forward to his family's summer beach vacation.
Tom worked construction and for Hamburg Steel.
Surviving are a son, Thomas C. Sherry Jr., and his wife Blythe, of Coaldale; companion Susan E. Moyer, with whom he resided; brother, Clayton Sherry of Tamaqua; sisters, Marie Elaine Hamm, and her husband, Jesse, of Tamaqua, Kathryn Louise Rummel-Keck, and her husband, Robert Keck, of Lehighton, Judith Ann Roeder of Tamaqua, Elizabeth May John, and her husband David, of Tamaqua, Joan Ann Houser, and her husband Steven, of Shenandoah Junction, WV, Anna Mary Heffelfinger, and her husband John, of Tamaqua, and Jennie Lou Kmec, and her husband Richard, of McAdoo; many nieces and nephews.
Service: A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in Tom's name can be sent to: St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Tom can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on June 5, 2019
