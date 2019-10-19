Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Edwards Obituary
Thomas E. "Jug"
Edwards
Thomas "Jug" Eugene Edwards, 94, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Shillington. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (nee Oliver) Edwards, who died in 2008.
A World War II Marine Corps veteran, Jug served in the Pacific Theater and earned a Purple Heart.
He worked for IMC Chemicals in Orefield, prior to his retirement and was a member of the West Penn Rod & Gun Club.
Thomas is survived by a daughter, Ruth Rapposelli (Thomas) of Birdsboro; sons, Thomas J. Edwards (Edith) of Lompoc, CA and Daniel E. Edwards (Janet) of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Lenora Edwards, Jesse Rose Edwards, Jana DelMarcelle, and Kyle Rapposelli (Teresa); great-grandchildren, Giana DelMarcelle and Grace Rapposelli; sisters, Patricia Hess (William) of Dunnellon, FL and Eugenia Praskac of Tamaqua; brother, Edward J. Edwards (Sharon) of Bremerton, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, John D. Edwards, and a sister, Margaret Mary Urban.
Services: Memorial service at 11 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Calling hour at 10 a.m at the funeral home before the funeral service.
Memorials in Thomas's name may be made to the Lebanon Veterans Affairs, Attention: Volunteer Services, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now