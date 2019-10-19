|
|
Thomas E. "Jug"
Edwards
Thomas "Jug" Eugene Edwards, 94, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Shillington. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (nee Oliver) Edwards, who died in 2008.
A World War II Marine Corps veteran, Jug served in the Pacific Theater and earned a Purple Heart.
He worked for IMC Chemicals in Orefield, prior to his retirement and was a member of the West Penn Rod & Gun Club.
Thomas is survived by a daughter, Ruth Rapposelli (Thomas) of Birdsboro; sons, Thomas J. Edwards (Edith) of Lompoc, CA and Daniel E. Edwards (Janet) of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Lenora Edwards, Jesse Rose Edwards, Jana DelMarcelle, and Kyle Rapposelli (Teresa); great-grandchildren, Giana DelMarcelle and Grace Rapposelli; sisters, Patricia Hess (William) of Dunnellon, FL and Eugenia Praskac of Tamaqua; brother, Edward J. Edwards (Sharon) of Bremerton, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, John D. Edwards, and a sister, Margaret Mary Urban.
Services: Memorial service at 11 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Calling hour at 10 a.m at the funeral home before the funeral service.
Memorials in Thomas's name may be made to the Lebanon Veterans Affairs, Attention: Volunteer Services, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2019