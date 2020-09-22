Thomas E. Rogal
Thomas Erwin Rogal, 80, of Lehighton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind the love of his life, Mary M. (Zellner) Rogal. They were married for 59 years.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late William H. and Anna M. (Ritter) Rogal.
He was a 1957 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Following high school, Thomas served as a Navy medic in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Thomas W., husband of Donna (Beers), of Palmerton; a daughter Deborah, wife of Rich Semmel in North Carolina; a grandson, Aaron Rogal, and his fiancée, Mallory Schmoyer; three granddaughters, Candace (Semmel), wife of Wes King in North Carolina, Amanda (Semmel), wife of Ray Bautista in California, and Emily (Semmel), wife of Eil Tucker in Virginia; and five great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Anne.
Service: A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.