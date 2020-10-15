1/
Thomas E. Wazny
Thomas E. Wazny
Thomas E. Wazny, 72, of Somerville N.J., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerset.
Born in New York City, he was a son of the late John H. and Mary (Mermon) Wazny.
He worked in the banking industry as a bank clerk and was a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
He was of the Roman Catholic Faith.
Surviving are a brother, John Wazny, and wife Eva, of Yonkers, NY; a niece, Suzanne Wazny Knowlton, a nephew, John Michael Wazny, and wife Michele D'Angelo; nieces, Elizabeth Julie Knowlton and Jessica Knowlton; and companion, Joan Vanderheyden.
Service: Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
www.nalesnikfh.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
