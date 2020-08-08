Thomas F.
Murphy Jr.
Thomas F. Murphy Jr., 83, of Hometown, died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Coaldale surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Darlene (Matsago) Murphy to whom he would have been married 67 years at the end of the month.
Born in Coaldale on Sept. 17, 1936, Tom was a son of the late Thomas F. and Agnes (Marcin) Murphy.
Tears flow as the mind races with memories of someone who was simply a good and decent man, who worked his entire life at taking care of his family. If being a "good man" was the highest compliment a person could receive, Tom earned it in every way possible and then some.
He was honest as the day is long and was an altar boy. He played football and basketball in high school, he worked many jobs, such as delivering milk before school when he was 13 years old to help his parents.
He worked at being the best construction manager possible at PP&L.
He was an avid golfer, a member of the Senior League at Mountain Valley Golf Course and golfed at the White Birch Golf Course.
Tom was extremely interested in genealogy, local historical happenings and artifacts, and became active in the Tamaqua Historical Society. He served as a member of the Rush Township planning commission and currently was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua. He was affectionately called the "Chairman of the Board" by his brothers and sisters for all he did for them and he worked to provide for the love of his life "Pudge" and their three children.
He worked at being the best "Grandpa Murphy" he could be to his three grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren. He stood tall for his family when they lost their "pop pop" and "nana" and even when they lost Tommy, the single greatest loss a parent could suffer, "Big Tom" was still there.
Through it all, for over 70 years, he never left Pudge's side. The proof is in the family pictures - all you need to do is look at the smiles on their faces to know they were meant to be together.
Rest easy Tom, as you worked to be the best person you could be and succeeded. We love and miss you more than you could imagine, but we will carry on because you were a good man.
In addition to his wife, Darlene, Tom is survived by a daughter, Debbie Natitus and her husband, Frank of Trucksville; a son, Joseph Murphy; grandchildren, Frank Natitus and his wife, Liza of Perkasie, Daniel Natitus and his wife, Kim of Dallas, and Katie Natitus and companion, Chris Oxenrider of Trucksville; great-grandchildren, Dillan, Emily, Grace, Julia, Madelynn and Carter; brothers, Michael Murphy and his wife, Sharon of Tamaqua, Joseph Murphy and his wife, Adele of Pottstown, Eugene Murphy and his wife, Michele of West Penn, and James Murphy and his wife, Linda of Tamaqua; sisters, Mary Louise Bittle and her husband, Bill of Ohio, and Joan Marie DeLay and her husband, Tom of West Penn; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas J. Murphy in 2016.
Service: Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his name be made to either the Tamaqua Historical Society, 118 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252 or the Nesquehoning Historical Society (payable to Nesquehoning Memorial Society), sent c/o William Gardiner, 180 Coal St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
