Thomas G. Otto Obituary
Thomas G. Otto
Thomas G. Otto, 65, of South St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, April 6.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Maurice J. and Mary M. (Mesaros) Otto.
He had attended St. Joseph's Regional Academy, Jim Thorpe Area High School and the Carbon County Vo-Tech School Automo-tive pro-gram.
The decea-sed was of the Catholic faith.
He had been a propane delivery driver for the former UGI Central Penn Gas Inc., Lehighton, a bus driver for Pocono Whitewater Rafting, Jim Thorpe, and worked at the Pocono Racetrack before retiring. Tom loved to ride his motorcycle.
He is survived by two brothers, Raymond J. Otto of Reading, and Maurice F. Otto, and wife Marlene, of Lehighton; nephews, Raymond Otto Jr., and wife Jessica, of Hartsville, SC; Patrick Otto, and fiancee Amy Willard, of Fleetwood; and niece, Amanda, wife of Scott Kristiniak, of Hamburg.
Service: Due to current conditions there will be a private funeral service and a public memorial service to be announced at a future date.
The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2020
