Thomas
Garrett
Thomas "Tom" Garrett, 63, of Lansford, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, surroun-ded by family.
He was born in Mary-land and moved to Coal-dale as a child, where he grew up and met the love of his life, Cheryl Ann (Maurer) Garrett.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was proud to serve our country and he dedicated his life to his family and children.
He cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoyed Busch beer, and was always the first one to offer guests a drink when he and Cheryl had family over during the holidays. He could fix anything, and always smiled when his grandkids called him "Pap."
He is survived by his children, Holly Cusack, with husband Jason and son Easton, Thomas Garrett, with wife Natalie and son Patrick; three sisters, Mary Lou Check, with husband Al, Karen Valentine, with husband Ken, and Kathy Turner; a brother, John Garrett; a sister in law, Mary Ann Halenar, with husband Robert Bevich; two brothers-in-law, Frank and John Maurer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Cheryl Ann Garrett; his mother, Dolores Garrett (McHugh); and a brother, James "Jimmy" Garrett.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Allentown Cremation Services, Orefield.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020