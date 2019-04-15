Home

Thomas J. Brimmer

Thomas J. Brimmer Obituary
Thomas J. Brimmer
Thomas J. Brimmer, 92, a longtime resident of Lansford and guest of MapleShade Senior Living of Nesquehoning, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Lehighton.
Survived by daughter, Robyn M., wife of Jeffrey Harris, of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Heather, and April; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Zachary, Luke, Aaron; great-
great-grandchild, Ella; sisters, Nancy A. Dubosky, and her husband Daniel, of FL, and Roberta Brimmer of Lansford; brother, George W. "Bucky" Brimmer of Lansford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by wife, Myrtle (Leinthall) Brimmer, in 2006; sister, Elizabeth Brimmer; brothers, Edward T., William R. and Benjamin H. Brimmer.
Born in Lansford a son of the late George W. Brimmer Sr. and Bertha (Ponting) Brimmer.
A graduate of Lansford High School, Thomas served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II.
Returning home, he worked for the former Bundy Tubing of Hometown until its closing and then worked security for the former Coaldale State Hospital.
Tom was a member of the Lansford American Legion, having served as a steward, and was a lifetime member of the Lansford Fire Company.
An avid sports enthusiast, Tom enjoyed listening to baseball, hockey and football games on the radio or watching on TV. Tom was an ardent Detroit Lions fan.
Service: Pending arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Tom can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2019
