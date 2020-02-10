Home

Thomas J. Ellis Sr. Obituary
Thomas J.
Ellis Sr.
Thomas J. Ellis Sr., 75, of Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, died early Thursday morning, Feb 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Smith) Ellis.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Lewis and Hattie Mae (Neyer) Ellis.
Thomas was employed as a guard by Allied-Barton Security Co., Allentown.
He served in the Army, Vietnam Era.
Survivors: wife; daughter, Christina, wife of Jason Sanchez, of Jim Thorpe; son, Thomas J. Jr. and wife Sherry, of Nesquehoning; granddaughter, Breonna Sauls of Nesquehoning; sisters, Donna J. Henninger of Treichlers, Rachael Jodry of Catasauqua, Elizabeth Henninger of Summit Hill, and Mabel Bonner of Coaldale; brother, James; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by five sisters; and a brother.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online Condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 3893 Adler Place, Suite No. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020
