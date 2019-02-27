Thomas J. Hicks III

Thomas J. Hicks III, 62, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Harlingen, Texas, he was the son of Nancy E. (Rittenhouse) Hicks and the late Thomas J. Hicks Jr.

Tom, now retired, was a quality control inspector for SPS Technologies in Jenkintown.

Tom was also a PIAA umpire for 22 years in Philadelphia and Jim Thorpe.

He was a member of St. Mark & St. John's Episcopal Parish of Jim Thorpe.

He loved fishing, playing bocce ball at BCL and was a member of a bowling league in Lehighton.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Thomas J. Hicks IV, and a daughter, Lindsey Hicks, both of Philadelphia; a sister, Debra L., wife of Michael Reilly, of Jim Thorpe; a brother, James L. Hicks, and wife Donna, of Allentown; and nieces and nephews.

Service: Memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Rebecca Cancelliere officiating. Memorial visitation 9:30-11 a.m. Private interment. Memorials in his name may be sent to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016; or his church at 21 Race St., Jim Thorpe, 18229. Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2019