Thomas J. McKeever

Thomas J. McKeever, 76, formerly of Nesquehoning, died on Saturday, March 30, in Hometown. He was the husband of the late Joan A. (Sleeva) McKeever, who died Dec. 9, 2005.

Thomas was employed by Mack Trucks in the machine shop at the Allentown plant.

Born in Coaldale on June 3, 1942, Thomas was a son of the late Thomas Peter and Josephine Theresa (Yatsko) McKeever.

A 1960 graduate of the former Lansford High School, he served in the Army at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, West Germany.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Thomas was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 677, past president of the Nesquehoning United Veterans Organization, and a life member of the Nesquehoning Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also served as a coach for the former St. Ann's CYO basketball.

A big history buff, Thomas was especially interested in WWII events. He was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football, the Mets and the Yankees.

Thomas is survived by daughters, Karen Cholakis and her husband Elia of Sterling, VA, Joyce Burch and her husband Randy of Kutztown and Anne Connely and her husband Brian of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Nicholas Tupi, Sarah Tupi, Emily Burch, Sydney Burch, and Ross Connely; and brother, James McKeever of Allentown.

Services: Funeral service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 2 and 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 3 at the funeral home. Memorials in Thomas's name may be made to the Nesquehoning VFW, 300 E. Center St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com.