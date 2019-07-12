Thomas J. Robin

Thomas J. Robin, 82, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Ann Marie (Sharp) Robin. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on May 22.

He was a laborer for PennDOT for over 30 years until retiring.

Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John J. and Pauline (Cadugan) Robin.

He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and a member of the former St. Michael's Catholic Church, Lansford.

Tom enjoyed playing golf and hunting. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Robert, and his wife, Ann Marie, of Nesquehoning, and Thomas, and his wife, Theresa, of Lehighton; and five grandchildren, Thomas, Kamrin, Lena, Joshua and Sera.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Kuchta.

Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on July 12, 2019