Thomas J. Whildin
Thomas Jenkin Whildin, family man, life-of-the-party and Duke alumni, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 65.
Born on June 22, 1954, Tom was the self-proclaimed favorite son of Dr. James G. Whildin and Marjorie (Jenkins) Whildin.
He spent the majority of his life living in Bethlehem and recently relocated to Nesquehoning to be closer to "The Lake."
Tom received his bachelor's degree from Duke University (we promise we cannot mention this enough). He worked at Dun & Bradstreet in sales and marketing for many years before working in community development.
He was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lehigh Valley Professionals and the Jaycees. He was an Eagle Scout and continued to be active with the Boy Scouts of America and the Order of the Arrow.
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Eileen (Bachman) Whildin; his children, Michael and Pamela Whildin; his daughter-in-
law, Megan Sewak-Whildin; his brother, James Whildin; and a wonderful extended family.
He was also chief pickle and candy buyer for granddaughter, Hadley Whildin.
Tom had a distinctive voice, quick wit and big personality. He excelled at making friends, making drinks and making memories. By this turn, he is also survived by more friends than can be counted.
Service: While it isn't the Viking funeral he requested, a memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 2-3 p.m. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019