Thomas L. "Tim" Lienhard
Thomas "Tim" L. Lienhard
Thomas "Tim" L. Lienhard Jr., 67, of Lehighton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.
Born March 14, 1953 in Lehigh-
ton, he was the son of the late Thomas L. and Irene (Jones) Lienhard Sr.
He was a 1971 graduate of Jim Thorpe High School.
Tim was the owner of Jim Thorpe Plumbing and Heating for many years, retiring in 2015. Previously, he worked for 23 years as a foreman at the former New Jersey Zinc Company in Palmerton.
Tim loved being in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas L. Lienhard III, husband of Jennifer of Jim Thorpe and Stephen Lienhard, husband of Allison of Lehighton; sisters, Nancy, wife of Lawrence Kenyon of Tallahassee, FL and Barbara Burrell of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Thomas L IIII, husband of Kayla, Gunnar, Garrett, Grace and Hannah Lienhard; great-
grandchildren, Colton, Alexa and Ella Lienhard; nieces and a nephew.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held and announced in the future. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at
www.schaefferfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Turn to Us, 616 North Street, Suite 304 Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 or turntousinc.org.


Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2020.
