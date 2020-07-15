Thomas M.
Schaeffer
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Thomas Michael Schaeffer, loving husband, father, brother, son and grandfather, passed into eternal rest at the age of 55.
Tom was born on Aug. 27, 1964, in Allentown, to Thomas A. and Doris J. (Dietz) Schaeffer of Lehigh-
ton.
He resided in his home-
town of Lehigh-
ton for the duration of his life. He was a 1982 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, where he was a member of the varsity baseball and golf teams and was the No. 2 golfer for the 1st Centennial League championship team at Lehighton High School.
Tom was a 1986 graduate of Kutztown University, receiving his B.A. in business administration, and was a member of the golf team.
He worked as an office manager and computer programmer for various companies.
On Feb. 16, 2007, he married Stephanie Petrucci. Tom, Stef and his former wife, Pamela (Myers) Schaeffer, raised sons, Drake, Ethan, Noah and daughters, Arianna and Michaela (Petrucci).
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton.
Tom had a passion for performing and fronted several local bands over the years. He loved making others smile. He was a lover of Philadelphia sports teams, animals and music, an avid golfer, and an amazing grandfather to his eight grandchildren. He enjoyed annual trips to Wildwood, Mac's Pizza, family dinners, spending time with his grandchildren and singing.
He is survived by his mother, father, wife, children, Drake, husband of Jeanette, Ethan, husband of Kacey, Noah, companion of Amanda Floyd, Annie, fiancé of Mike Coffin and Michaela, companion of Ryan Messinger; grandchildren, Tristan, Eden, Mia, Aria, Juliana, Liam, Adrian and Kylie; brothers, Matthew, husband of Cheryl, and Corey, husband of Rebecca.
Service: A calling will be held on Friday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd & Alum streets, Lehighton with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. Committal private. CDC guidelines will be followed, so social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made
at www.schaefferfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to Lehighton Area High School Music and Athletic Fund c/o LEAF, P.O. Box 370, Lehighton, PA 18235.