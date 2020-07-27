Thomas P. Lacek

Thomas P. Lacek, 96, of Clamtown, South Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Lebanon VA Medical Center in Lebanon.

Tom was born Friday, March 21, 1924, in Larksville, a son of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Jas) Lacek.

Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Clara M. (Koblish) Lacek, on Oct. 30, 2014; and son Thomas P. Lacek Jr., on Feb. 1, 2019; sisters, Anna Longo, Lydia Maksimik and Helen Palackas; brothers, John, Andrew, Joseph and Gaise Lacek.

Surviving are his children, Mary Lou Lacek, and her husband Neil Aldin, of Tolland, CT; Melissa A. Krechel, and her husband Michael, of Fawn Grove, PA; Timothy A. Lacek, and his wife of Carol, of New Tripoli; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lacek of Manheim; grandchildren, Thomas Lacek III, Joseph Lacek, Rachel Lacek, Ellen Aldin, Jesse Aldin, Sara Krechel Gray, and her husband Jacob, Hana Krechel, Noah Krechel, Andrew Lacek and Michaela Lacek; sister, Josephine Ploski; and many nieces and nephews.

A 1942 graduate of Larksville High School, Tom enrolled at Dickinson College in Carlisle. His education was interrupted when called to serve his country in the United States Army during World War II in April of 1943. Tom served in the 104th Infantry Division, known as the Timberwolves, 414 Regiment, Company F. Tom rose to the rank of staff sergeant and was awarded a Purple Heart and received a Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1945.

Returning to Dickinson, Tom earned his B.S. in chemistry, graduating in 1948. While at Dickinson, Tom was a member of the football team and served as captain his senior year. Tom was known as "Two Point Tom" because he scored a safety against Lebanon Valley College to win the game 2-0. Tom was a member of the Raven's Claw Club at Dickinson.

Tom began his professional career at the former Atlas Powder Company of Reynolds in 1948 and worked there for 40 years. During his tenure, Tom and his family moved five times in 15 years with stops in White Haven; Joplin, MO; Houghton, MI; Richmond, CA; Joplin again; and finally to Tamaqua in 1961 where he settled with his family until his passing.

Atlas encouraged their executives to become vested in the communities in which they resided and Tom took that to heart. Tom was a devoted member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Tamaqua, now St. John XXIII. He served as a Eucharist Minister, Lector, and was a past president and treasurer of the Holy Name Society. Tom served on the Tamaqua School Board, and Tamaqua Library Board.

Tom was an avid golfer and was a member of the Atlas League at White Birch until this summer. He also enjoyed wine making, specializing in sour cherry and dandelion wine.

Tom served his country and community and was the patriarch of his family. He will be deeply missed by all.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Masks will be required and occupancy limits will be adhered to. Interment, with military honors, will be at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to Lebanon VA Hospice, Unit 14B, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave. Lebanon, PA 17042; or Dickinson College, Office of College Advancement, P.O. Box 1773, Carlisle, PA 17013.





