Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sebelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Sebelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Sebelin Obituary
Thomas P. Sebelin
Thomas P. Sebelin, 78, formerly of Mahoning Township, Lehighton, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, where he resided.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John J. and Agatha (Kattner) Sebelin.
He had been married to the late Ethel J. "Honey" (McLean) Sebelin, who had passed away in 2008.
He was a 1960 graduate of Mauch Chunk High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 64th Engineer Co.
He owned and operated the well-known Sebelin's Tree Farm, located in the Mahoning Valley, where many local people liked to shop for their Christmas trees.
He was of the Catholic faith. Tom loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his brothers, John Sebelin, and wife Cathi, of FL, Anthony of Tamaqua, and Daniel of Lehighton; sister, JoAnne Large of Lansford; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -