Thomas P. Sebelin
Thomas P. Sebelin, 78, formerly of Mahoning Township, Lehighton, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, where he resided.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John J. and Agatha (Kattner) Sebelin.
He had been married to the late Ethel J. "Honey" (McLean) Sebelin, who had passed away in 2008.
He was a 1960 graduate of Mauch Chunk High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 64th Engineer Co.
He owned and operated the well-known Sebelin's Tree Farm, located in the Mahoning Valley, where many local people liked to shop for their Christmas trees.
He was of the Catholic faith. Tom loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his brothers, John Sebelin, and wife Cathi, of FL, Anthony of Tamaqua, and Daniel of Lehighton; sister, JoAnne Large of Lansford; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Jan. 15, 2020