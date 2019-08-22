|
Thomas Robert Almeida
Thomas Robert Almeida, 31, of Lansford, passed away surrounded by family at 2:54 a.m. on Aug. 17, in Abington. He was the husband of Aubrey Langlois-Almeida.
In addition to his wife Aubrey,
Thomas is also survived by his step-daughter, Sera-phina Langlois; his father, Robert Almeida Jr; his mother, Tracey Wilson, and her husband David; his sister, Kaitlynd Almeida; his grandmother, Francis Rogers; his grandmother, Carol White; along with many aunts and uncles and large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his adopted daughter, Emily Almeida; his grandfather, Robert Almeida Sr; his grandfather, John Rogers; and his uncle, Thomas Almeida.
Services: Were held today in the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main St., Annville. Interment, with military honors. were held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019