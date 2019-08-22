Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreamer Funeral Home-Annville
618 E Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home-Annville
618 E Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home-Annville
618 E Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Almeida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Almeida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. Almeida Obituary
Thomas Robert Almeida
Thomas Robert Almeida, 31, of Lansford, passed away surrounded by family at 2:54 a.m. on Aug. 17, in Abington. He was the husband of Aubrey Langlois-Almeida.
In addition to his wife Aubrey,
Thomas is also survived by his step-daughter, Sera-phina Langlois; his father, Robert Almeida Jr; his mother, Tracey Wilson, and her husband David; his sister, Kaitlynd Almeida; his grandmother, Francis Rogers; his grandmother, Carol White; along with many aunts and uncles and large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his adopted daughter, Emily Almeida; his grandfather, Robert Almeida Sr; his grandfather, John Rogers; and his uncle, Thomas Almeida.
Services: Were held today in the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main St., Annville. Interment, with military honors. were held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now