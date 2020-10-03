1/
Thomas R. Zimmerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Zimmerman
Thomas R. Zimmerman, 72, of Lehighton passed away Wed. Sept. 30 at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
Born Friday, Sept. 3, 1948 in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Harold N. & Arlene M. (Christman) Zimmerman.
He served our country with the US Army overseas in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of SP4.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer in the construction field.
Tom held memberships with the Lehighton American Legion Post #314 and its Viet Nam Last Man's Club, and was also a member of the Lehighton VFW Post 256.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving is a daughter Cammie, wife of James Oldt Jr,. of Lehighton; two sisters, Diane of Harrisburg, Sally, address unknown; four grandchildren, Baron, Cillian,, Chrissy Oldt, Emily, wife of Louis Squillace; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Jamin Zimmerman and two brothers, Harold and Dale Zimmerman.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Monetary contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to the family at 136 N. 3rd St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved