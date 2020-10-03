Thomas R. Zimmerman
Thomas R. Zimmerman, 72, of Lehighton passed away Wed. Sept. 30 at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
Born Friday, Sept. 3, 1948 in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Harold N. & Arlene M. (Christman) Zimmerman.
He served our country with the US Army overseas in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of SP4.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer in the construction field.
Tom held memberships with the Lehighton American Legion Post #314 and its Viet Nam Last Man's Club, and was also a member of the Lehighton VFW Post 256.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving is a daughter Cammie, wife of James Oldt Jr,. of Lehighton; two sisters, Diane of Harrisburg, Sally, address unknown; four grandchildren, Baron, Cillian,, Chrissy Oldt, Emily, wife of Louis Squillace; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Jamin Zimmerman and two brothers, Harold and Dale Zimmerman.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Monetary contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to the family at 136 N. 3rd St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.