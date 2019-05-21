Home

Thomas S. Marchetti


1941 - 2019
Thomas S. Marchetti Obituary
Thomas S. Marchetti
Army veteran Thomas S. Marchetti, 78, died suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home in Breinigsville. He was the husband of the late Dora (Gogel) Marchetti.
He born on Feb. 11, 1941, in New York, a son of the late Samuel and Anna (Secone) Marchetti of Tamaqua.
He is survived by his brother, Alfred Marchetti, and his wife, Linda, of Brockton; sister-in-law Carol (wife of Blase); his companion, Annette Heiser; three daughters, Joanne Eck, Patricia Renzi and Denise Jordan; a stepson, Michael Gogel; 11 grandchildren; three nieces, one nephew and great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Blase.
Service: At his prior request, no services will be held.
Published in Times News on May 21, 2019
