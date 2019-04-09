Thomas S. Starry

Thomas S. Starry, 90, of Tamaqua, died on Sunday, April 7, in Bethlehem.

He was the husband of Ann Marie (Schoener) Starry, to whom he would have been married 62 years in May.

Tom retired from Air Products, where he was employed as a forklift driver.

He also had been employed at the No. 10 mine, Bethlehem Steel, and Diversified Metals over the course of his employment career.

Born in Coaldale on June 3, 1928, Thomas was a son of the late Matthew and Susan (Harvilla) Starry.

A 1946 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he served in the Navy during World War II.

For 35 years, you could find Thomas at the Hometown Auction, selling and trading baseball cards from his business "Tom's Sport Collectibles."

An accomplished long-distance runner, he represented Coaldale High School at the Penn Relays. Tom served on the Tamaqua Advisory Committee for many years. He was a Notre Dame fan and a NASCAR fan following the career of Jimmy Johnson, who was his favorite driver.

An avid gardener, Tom took great pride in both his flowers and his tomatoes.

He is survived by a son, Thomas Starry of Tamaqua; daughter, Kelly Smith, and her husband Jason, of Vernon Hills, IL; grandson, Joel Thomas Smith; brother, Edward Starry of Fairless Hills; sister, Eleanor Inglima of California; sister-in-law, Theresa Starry of Lansford; and many nephews and nieces.

Tom was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Collins, Margaret Rapant, Matthew Starry, Robert Starry, Rosemary Starry and stepbrothers, John Tomasovich and Joseph Tomasovich.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Zizlemann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Thomas's name may be made to The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com.