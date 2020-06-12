Thomas S. Zuber
Thomas S. Zuber, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly. He was the husband of the late Marie (Wilson) Zuber and the late Jeanne (Snyder-Marek) Zuber.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Bilas) Zuber.
He was a laborer for the former Bundy Tubing Company, Hometown, and the Kovatch Corporation, Nesque-honing, and then worked at Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, in the Dietary Department.
He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and, prior to that, was a longtime member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, where he was active in the choir.
Very proud of his Polish heritage, he was a member of the Polish National Alliance.
Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and generally being in the outdoors.
Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Tracy Zuber of Nesquehoning and Brenda Schaeffer of Guys Mills; a sister, Roseann Kness of Newtown; two granddaughters, Alyssa Zuber and Elizabeth Zuber; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two sons, Thomas and Joseph; five brothers, Frank, Stanley, Joseph, John, Walter; and three sisters, Theresa Bomba, Mary Borek and Stella Maurer.
Service: Funeral service will be private in accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 12, 2020.