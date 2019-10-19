Home

Thomas W. German

Thomas W. German, 73, of Lansford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in his home.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Thomas A. German and Hazel (Hill) German.
He was employed by General Electric and a nurses-aide prior to retiring.
Survivors include his partner, Tina Guth; one daughter, Lisa Hill of Lansford; a sister, Betty Zeppenfelt of Allentown; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Services: Private, cremation services provided by Science Care.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2019
