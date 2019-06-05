Thomas W. Keer

Thomas W. Keer, 78, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Anne M. (Radocha) Keer, who passed away on Sept. 18, 2011. They were married for 49 years at her passing.

He was a pharmacist for many years at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton.

Born in Coaldale on Thursday, May 22, 1941, he was a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Glick) Keer.

He was a 1963 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science.

Keer was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, where he served as lector.

He formerly coached the Notre Dame knee-high football team for the Lehighton Booster Club.

In his spare time, Tom could be found hunting, fishing, cooking, baking and enjoying precious time with his loving family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Hartman and Karen, wife of Peter Shanton, both of Lehighton; three sons, Thomas, and his wife, Christine, of Lehighton, Joseph, and his wife, Melissa of Glenmore, and William, and his wife, Pamela, of Palmerton; a brother Charles, and his wife, Celia, of Coaldale; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Christine, Rebecca, Jonathan, Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, Grace, Anna, Nicholas and Luke; a great-grandson, Grayson; and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a daughter, Beth Anne; and a brother, Andrew.

Service: Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 242 N. Third St., Lehighton, with Msgr. Stephen Radocha as the celebrant and the Rev. William Seifert as the concelebrant. Interment, parish cemetery, Lehighton. Call 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to Marian High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary