Tiffany E. Albitz
Tiffany E. Albitz, 22, of Reading, passed away on March 15, 2020, in her residence.
She was born on July 1, 1997, to David Albitz and
Melissa
Bailey in Reading.
In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by her son, Talon Albitz; three brothers, Cole Albitz of Florida, Evan Albitz and Gavin Bailey; four sisters, Zoe Albitz, Madison Feaser, Macy Feaser and Olivia Feaser; one stepsister, Tiara Best; a stepmother, Tara Neel; her paternal grandparents, Deborah and David C. Albitz; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Worrell; and paternal great-grandparents Frank and Nancy Lorah; and her Fiancé, TyQuan Owens.
Service: Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA. Memorials in Tiffany's name may be made to Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home to help cover the unexpected cost of her funeral. Online condolences can be given at MilkinsTrymbiskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2020