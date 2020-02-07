|
|
Tillie Lakata
Tillie Lakata, 94, of Nesquehoning, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lakata.
Tillie was a seamstress at KJ Fashions in Nesquehoning until retiring.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Stephanie (Zaremba) Lesniak.
While living in Nesquehoning, Tillie was an active member in the church choir at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the Nesquehoning Memorial VFW Post No. 8008.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: son, Joseph Lakata of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren and Christine; great-granddaughter, Kenzie; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A viewing hour will be held on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Tillie's burial will be private for the immediate family.
Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 7, 2020