Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillie Lakata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillie Lakata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tillie Lakata Obituary
Tillie Lakata
Tillie Lakata, 94, of Nesquehoning, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lakata.
Tillie was a seamstress at KJ Fashions in Nesquehoning until retiring.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Stephanie (Zaremba) Lesniak.
While living in Nesquehoning, Tillie was an active member in the church choir at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the Nesquehoning Memorial VFW Post No. 8008.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: son, Joseph Lakata of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren and Christine; great-granddaughter, Kenzie; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A viewing hour will be held on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Tillie's burial will be private for the immediate family.
Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -