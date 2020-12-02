1/1
Tim Paul Postupack
Tim Paul Postupack, 62, of Still Creek, passed away suddenly Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Florence (Burcin) Postupack of Still Creek and the late Peter Postu-pack.
He was a member of St. Mary's U.C. Church, McAdoo.
Timmy was the proprietor of TP Postupack Sales of Still Creek. Hard-working and dedicated, he served his customers for more than 36 years. He also proudly earned his pilot's license.
He was a member of Baldy Hollow Sportsmans Club. An outdoorsman, Timmy was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed attending gun shoots, and also an occasional trip to the casino.
He loved the time spent with his family and close friends and always enjoyed his pets.
Timmy was light-hearted and always willing to tell you a joke. He brought joy and laughter to others and will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 42 years, Cheryl (Mellen) Postupack; son Timothy J. Postupack, and fiancée Crystal Fegley, of Tamaqua; daughter Tammy M. Postupack, and husband Eric, of McAdoo; granddaughter Courtney Ann Postupack; brother Peter Postupack, and girlfriend Kathy Hepner, of New Cumberland; sister Lori Ann Gormley, and husband James, of Still Creek; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Service: Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary's U.C. Church, McAdoo. The Rev. D. George Worschak will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Cyril and Methodius Postupack Family Cemetery, Weatherly. A viewing will be held privately for the immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Postupack Family Association, 189 Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Liturgy
12:30 PM
St. Mary's U.C. Church
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Tim was a great guy! Always enjoyed talking to him when he delivered oil! Prayers to the family
Martin Joseph Baddick
Friend
December 1, 2020
To my best friend, I'm so sorry you left us too early, you were like a brother to me, I will never forget you and all the good times we had together. Rest in peace my friend.
I will miss you!
Hey Hooftie, lend me a buck for lunch?
Robert Heckman
Friend
