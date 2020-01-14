Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Blihar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy A. Blihar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy A. Blihar Obituary
Timothy A. Blihar
Timothy A. Blihar, 45, of Tamaqua, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale.
Born Thursday, Feb. 7, 1974, in Coaldale, he was a son of Robert and Cindy (Smith) Blihar of Tamaqua.
Tim is also survived by a son, Aaron Neff; maternal grandmother, Hazel Smith; and aunt Renee Breiner.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jason R. Blihar, on Feb. 19, 2017 .
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Tim had worked in the grocery business. Tim enjoyed lifting weights and singing karaoke. He will be missed by all.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -