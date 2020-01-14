|
Timothy A. Blihar
Timothy A. Blihar, 45, of Tamaqua, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale.
Born Thursday, Feb. 7, 1974, in Coaldale, he was a son of Robert and Cindy (Smith) Blihar of Tamaqua.
Tim is also survived by a son, Aaron Neff; maternal grandmother, Hazel Smith; and aunt Renee Breiner.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jason R. Blihar, on Feb. 19, 2017 .
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Tim had worked in the grocery business. Tim enjoyed lifting weights and singing karaoke. He will be missed by all.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020