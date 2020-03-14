Home

Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Timothy B. Tappan

Timothy B. Tappan Obituary
Timothy B. Tappan
Timothy B. Tappan, 60, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born on March 11, 1959, in Waverly, N.Y., he was the son of the late
Ronald B. Tappan and Phyllis (Sinabaugh) Emmert.
He was a 1979 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
Tim was the owner and operator of Tappan Plumbing and Woodworks for many years. He was of the Lutheran Faith.
Tim was an excellent craftsman and was
always building or fixing items. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and watching NASCAR, and the Chicago Bears. Above all else, Tim loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Timothy R. Tappan of Topton; daughter, Nora M. wife of Scott Smith of Lehighton; grandchildren, Leah and Avery Tappan, and Tilly Smith; brothers and sisters, Mark Tappan of Lehighton, Bonnie Wagner, Debbie Johnson, Sharie Post, Pat Tappan and Jeff Cheresnowsky, all of New York, and his former wife, Ellen Cardell.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Sarah B. Tappan, and a brother, Andy Tappan.
Services: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer
Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020
