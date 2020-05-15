|
Timothy R. Groegler
Timothy R. Groegler, 61, of Forest Inn Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died suddenly Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Gail E. (Taylor) Groegler since Oct. 17, 1987.
Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of John Groegler of Quakertown, and the late Lynn (Godsh-all) Groeg-ler.
He was employed as a warehouse manager for the K&W Tire Company, Trexlertown, for the last 20 years.
He was a 1977 graduate of the Quakertown Senior High School.
Survivors: wife; father; daughters, Heather D. and Alissa N., both at home; son, Jonathan A., at home; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Madyson, Raeonna, Abbygail, Leonidas, Sebastian, Adriella and Abel; brothers, John Verdensky of TN, and Alan, and wife Penny Groegler, of Quakertown; several nieces and nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2020