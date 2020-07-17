In memory of Tina Drofich, July 17, 2019
If roses bloom in heaven Lord
Please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in her arms
And tell her they're from us.
Tell her that we love and miss her
And when she turns and smiles,
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy
We do it every day,
But there is an ache within our hearts
That will never go away. Sadly missed, love ya always,
Robbie, Penny, Tammy, Eric,
Dylan, Dustin, Douglas, Phil
Published in Times News on Jul. 17, 2020.