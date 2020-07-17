In memory of Tina Drofich, July 17, 2019



If roses bloom in heaven Lord

Please pick a bunch for us,

Place them in her arms

And tell her they're from us.

Tell her that we love and miss her

And when she turns and smiles,

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy

We do it every day,

But there is an ache within our hearts

That will never go away. Sadly missed, love ya always,

Robbie, Penny, Tammy, Eric,

Dylan, Dustin, Douglas, Phil





