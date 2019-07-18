Mrs. Tina Marie

Drofich

Mrs. Tina Marie Drofich, 61, of South Fourth Street, Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. She was the wife of Jeffrey A. Dro-fich.

She was a social worker for the Redco Group, Lehighton, until her health declined.

Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Ruth (Brown) Knauss.

She attended Lehighton Area High School and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lehighton.

She loved to go shopping, spend time with her dogs and watch Penn State football games, and enjoyed her time with her co-workers.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jeffrey A. Jr. of Lehighton; two daughters, Jessica of Lehighton and Christina, with whom she resided; three brothers, Doug Knauss of Lansford and Phil Knauss, and his wife, Pat, and Floyd Brown, both of Lehighton; nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Zoey, Miley and Winnie.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Brenda Kistler; and a brother, Dale Knauss.

Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Published in Times News on July 18, 2019