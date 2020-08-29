1/
Tindula services
Graveside services for Alfred B. Tindula, 69, of Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, formerly of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, who died late Monday evening, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park, Route 145, Whitehall. Please wear a face covering/mask and observe social distancing even while outdoors.
The Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
