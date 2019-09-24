|
Todd D. Phillips
Todd D. Phillips, 27, of Hanover Township, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of Todd Phillips, and his wife Nancy, of Weatherly and Karen Phillips, and her husband Paul Macenka, of Coaldale.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School Class of 2010.
Todd worked for a manufacturing plant in Hanover Township.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Todd loved to read.
Surviving, along with his parents, are a sister, Shannon Phillips of Pittsburgh; maternal grandmother, Roberta Spence of Lansford; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles and Christine Gram Phillips and maternal grandfather, David Spence.
Service: Funeral service is on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Calling hours are Friday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 24, 2019