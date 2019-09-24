Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd D. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd D. Phillips Obituary
Todd D. Phillips
Todd D. Phillips, 27, of Hanover Township, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of Todd Phillips, and his wife Nancy, of Weatherly and Karen Phillips, and her husband Paul Macenka, of Coaldale.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School Class of 2010.
Todd worked for a manufacturing plant in Hanover Township.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Todd loved to read.
Surviving, along with his parents, are a sister, Shannon Phillips of Pittsburgh; maternal grandmother, Roberta Spence of Lansford; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles and Christine Gram Phillips and maternal grandfather, David Spence.
Service: Funeral service is on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Calling hours are Friday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now