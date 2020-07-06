1/
Todd E. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd E.
Johnson
Todd E. Johnson, 51, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Diego.
He was most recently employed in the health care management profession as a nursing administrator.
Born in Lehighton on Monday, June 23, 1969, he was a son of Constance (Berger) Johnson of Easton and the late Alton J. Johnson Jr.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War, attaining the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.
He was of the United Church of Christ faith.
A long distance runner, he enjoyed participating in numerous marathons.
Surviving are a son, Colin T. of Lehighton; three sisters, Sherry and Chrystal, both of Lehighton, and Candice of Salisbury Townhip; a brother, Brian, and his wife, Kira, of West Penn Township; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Valor Clinic, Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved