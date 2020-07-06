Todd E.
Johnson
Todd E. Johnson, 51, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Diego.
He was most recently employed in the health care management profession as a nursing administrator.
Born in Lehighton on Monday, June 23, 1969, he was a son of Constance (Berger) Johnson of Easton and the late Alton J. Johnson Jr.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War, attaining the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.
He was of the United Church of Christ faith.
A long distance runner, he enjoyed participating in numerous marathons.
Surviving are a son, Colin T. of Lehighton; three sisters, Sherry and Chrystal, both of Lehighton, and Candice of Salisbury Townhip; a brother, Brian, and his wife, Kira, of West Penn Township; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Valor Clinic, Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
