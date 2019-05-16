Home

Todd J. Brown

Todd J. Brown Obituary
Todd J. Brown
Todd J. Brown, 32, of Franklin Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Lauren F. (Smith) Brown. They were married on Nov. 26, 2018.
He was a laborer in the construction business.
Born in Valdosta, GA, he was a son of the late Ricky J. and Vicky L. (Christman) Brown.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling at Fritz's Lanes, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are children, Fey Deem, Elianna Pedzinski, Brooke Brown and Harle Pedzinski; three sisters, Rebecca, wife of Philip Miller of Nesquehoning, Shauna, wife of Timothy Schnell Jr. of Tamaqua, and Jami Gaydula of Lehighton; a brother, Don Smith III of Lehighton; and a nephew, Andrew Miller.
Service: Memorial service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions to defray funeral expenses may be sent to the family at 565 Vine St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsafh.com.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2019
