Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home
210 East Bertsch Street
Lansford, PA 18232-2105
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Minuni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Minuni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tracy Minuni Obituary
Tracy Minuni
Tracy Minuni, 47, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Lansford. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of John and Irene (Faulk) Eberhardt of Northampton.
She was a graduate of Northampton High School.
Tracy did secretarial and domestic work for local businesses in the area.
She was of the Christian faith.
Tracy loved animals and arts and crafts and enjoyed writing poetry.
Surviving along with her parents are two sons, Robert Minuni of Effort and Joshua Minuni of Brodheadsville; and two brothers, Jeff Eberhardt and his wife, Janine, of Lansdale, and Paul Eberhardt and his wife, Melissa, of Bethlehem.
Service: Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Interment at convenience of family. Call 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now