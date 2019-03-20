|
Tracy Minuni
Tracy Minuni, 47, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Lansford. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of John and Irene (Faulk) Eberhardt of Northampton.
She was a graduate of Northampton High School.
Tracy did secretarial and domestic work for local businesses in the area.
She was of the Christian faith.
Tracy loved animals and arts and crafts and enjoyed writing poetry.
Surviving along with her parents are two sons, Robert Minuni of Effort and Joshua Minuni of Brodheadsville; and two brothers, Jeff Eberhardt and his wife, Janine, of Lansdale, and Paul Eberhardt and his wife, Melissa, of Bethlehem.
Service: Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Interment at convenience of family. Call 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019