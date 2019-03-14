Trisha A. Berger

Trisha A. Berger, 48, of Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, in her home after a long illness.

She was employed in the customer service depart-

ment of the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance Company, Wilkes-

Barre, for the last several years, and previously worked in general administration for the Guardian Life Insurance Company, Bethlehem.

Born in Barstow, Calif., she was a daughter of Darrell J. Berger of Nazareth, and Kaye B. Beil and her companion, Harry Versuk, of Palmerton.

She attended Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bowmanstown.

A 1988 graduate of Palmerton High School, she later graduated with a paralegal degree from the Lehigh Carbon Community College.

Trisha enjoyed reading, watching Yankees baseball and caring for her family.

Surviving in addition to parents are her companion, Frederick R. Miller II, with whom she resided; paternal grandparents, Merritt and Arlene (Livengood) Berger of Palmerton; two daughters, Katelyn E., wife of William Sloss of Albrightsville, and Paige Wolbach, at home; two sons, Derek M. Kuklentz, and his companion, Justin Shaffer, of Middleburg, and Brandon M. Kuklentz of Lehighton; a brother, Jason D., and his wife, Kelly, of Broomfield, Colo.; a nephew, Logan Berger; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Martha (Miquel) Beil.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Township. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at

