|
|
Mrs. Trudy D.
Lucykanish
Mrs. Trudy D. Lucykanish, 73, of the Palmer House, formerly of Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John C. Lucykanish, who passed away in 1996.
Tru-dy was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and home-maker. She was a home care aide for the Carbon County Action Committee and previously was employed by the former Scotty's Fashions Company and in the custodial services department of Pencor Services, both of Palmerton
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Marie (Rodgers) Rehrig.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmer-ton, and she volunteered as a Palmerton Cub Scout leader.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia A. wife of Gerald Pereira of Palmerton; three sons, John C. and David P., and his wife, Marla, both of Lehighton, and Chris D. and his wife, Heidi, of Palmerton; 13 grand-children, Steven, Brian, David, Kaitlyn, Stevie, Sara, Jessica, Brooke, Shane, Jerry, Nathan, Christopher and Daniel; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Priscilla, wife of George Stermer of Palmerton; two brothers, Jeff and his wife, Roxanne, of Palmerton, and Kevin of Slatington; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Bruce Schnell of Palmerton.
She was also predeceased by a son, Steven J., who died in 2010; a great-grandson; a sister, Marlene Silvius; and a brother Charles.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13,
St. John's Lutheran Church, of Towamensing, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial
Fund, P.O. Box 2915,
2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences
can be offered
at www.schisler-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2019