Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Lazorick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Lee Lazorick

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Trudy Lee Lazorick Obituary
Mrs. Trudy Lee
Lazorick
Mrs. Trudy Lee Lazorick, 42, of Jim Thorpe, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Gregory A. Lazorick. They were married on Aug. 6, 2014.
Born in Youngs-town, Ohio, she was a daugh-ter of the late Ronald Lee Cole.
She was an IT technician for the Conduent Co. in New Jersey.
Trudy loved her husband and family beyond words. She was a strong and loving person who will be deeply missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Victoria Bookhardt of York, Destiny Bookhardt of Tamaqua, Tyler Sterner, and his companion, Jasmine Feller, and Sierra Pollard, and two stepsons, Mason Lazorick and Cole Lazorick, all of Jim Thorpe; three siblings, Justin Cole, and his wife, Anna, in Germany, and Tiffany Meade and Ron Cole, both of Uniontown; eight grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Jaxon Hutta.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Interment, St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Viewing 9-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with the funeral bill may be sent to family members or www.gofundme.com/trudy-lazorick-memorial.
Published in Times News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.