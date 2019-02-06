Mrs. Trudy Lee

Lazorick

Mrs. Trudy Lee Lazorick, 42, of Jim Thorpe, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Gregory A. Lazorick. They were married on Aug. 6, 2014.

Born in Youngs-town, Ohio, she was a daugh-ter of the late Ronald Lee Cole.

She was an IT technician for the Conduent Co. in New Jersey.

Trudy loved her husband and family beyond words. She was a strong and loving person who will be deeply missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Victoria Bookhardt of York, Destiny Bookhardt of Tamaqua, Tyler Sterner, and his companion, Jasmine Feller, and Sierra Pollard, and two stepsons, Mason Lazorick and Cole Lazorick, all of Jim Thorpe; three siblings, Justin Cole, and his wife, Anna, in Germany, and Tiffany Meade and Ron Cole, both of Uniontown; eight grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a grandson, Jaxon Hutta.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Interment, St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Viewing 9-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with the funeral bill may be sent to family members or www.gofundme.com/trudy-lazorick-memorial. Published in Times News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary