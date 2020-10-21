1/1
Tyler Allen Hawk
1992 - 2020
Tyler Allen Hawk, 28, of Fort Pierce, FL, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Tyler was born April 8, 1992.
He was the beloved son of Wendy Hawk and Troy Schlier of Lehighton.
Tyler loved his daughter and family above everything else. He loved making the ones closest to him laugh and feel loved. He enjoyed repairing and rebuilding small engines and renovating motorized bikes. He cherished having the ability to make something old and broken become new and beautiful. His passion was motocross racing ever since he was young. Growing up he spent his days on his dirt bikes, practicing and riding. He loved going to the races with his grandparents and family supporting his every turn.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Savanah Hawk; his grandmother, Mary Hawk; his sister Tory Schlier; his nephew, Bentley, son of Tory Schlier; his aunts and uncles, John Hawk, Lewis Hawk Jr., and wife Dianne, Earl Schlier Jr., and wife Lisa, Corey Schlier, and wife Sally, Kelly Bowman, and husband David; and many cousins. He was expecting a baby boy with Amanda Gill, of Fort Pierce, FL.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lewis Hawk and Earl Schlier Sr; his grandmother, Doreen Schlier; and his aunt, Sheila Schlier.
Service: Public services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in Community Fellowship Church, Weissport.


Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Community Fellowship Church
