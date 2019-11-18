|
|
Tyrone Balliet
Tyrone Balliet, 80, of Hillside Place, Kunkle-town, Lower Towamen-sing Township, Carbon County, formerly of Egypt, Whitehall Township, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rosemarie E. (Fritzinger) Balliet since Jan. 3, 1987.
He was a supervisor and craneman for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, retiring in 1993. Previously, he worked at the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington, and the General Motors Corporation, Linden, N.J., and was the former owner/operator of Balliet ARCO Station, Slatington.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Charles S. and Wilma (Kercsmar) Balliet.
Tyrone enjoyed being with family and many friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Tanya T., wife of Rick Leet of Starrucca, Wayne County; two sons, Tyrone II, and his companion, Deb German, of Bowmanstown, and Terry R., and his wife, Kim, of Danielsville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Lee Balliet Roman of Pennsville; two brothers, Gary, and his wife, Rose, in Delaware, and Alex "Butch," and his wife, Nancy, of Walnutport; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Louann Phillips.
Service: Private family graveside service. Interment, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Township. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2019