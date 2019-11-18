Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Balliet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Balliet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyrone Balliet Obituary
Tyrone Balliet
Tyrone Balliet, 80, of Hillside Place, Kunkle-town, Lower Towamen-sing Township, Carbon County, formerly of Egypt, Whitehall Township, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rosemarie E. (Fritzinger) Balliet since Jan. 3, 1987.
He was a supervisor and craneman for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, retiring in 1993. Previously, he worked at the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington, and the General Motors Corporation, Linden, N.J., and was the former owner/operator of Balliet ARCO Station, Slatington.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Charles S. and Wilma (Kercsmar) Balliet.
Tyrone enjoyed being with family and many friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Tanya T., wife of Rick Leet of Starrucca, Wayne County; two sons, Tyrone II, and his companion, Deb German, of Bowmanstown, and Terry R., and his wife, Kim, of Danielsville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Lee Balliet Roman of Pennsville; two brothers, Gary, and his wife, Rose, in Delaware, and Alex "Butch," and his wife, Nancy, of Walnutport; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Louann Phillips.
Service: Private family graveside service. Interment, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Township. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyrone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -