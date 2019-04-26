Home

ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Vanessa A. Hand Obituary
Mrs. Vanessa A. Hand
Mrs. Vanessa A. Hand, 34, of Lehighton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, at her residence. She was the wife of Travis P. Hand. They were married on June 7, 2018.
Born in Allentown, on Monday, Aug. 13, 1984, she was a daughter of Jody J. (Galucy) Schweizer, wife of John Schweizer, of Palmerton, and the daughter of Kevin Andrew of Lehighton.
She was a 2003 Lehighton High School graduate and worked in health care as a certified nurse's aide.
Vanessa attended the Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her children, Skyler Moyer, Chase Moyer, Emma Hand, Breydon Hand, Alexandria Hand, Ryan Hand; her maternal grandparents, Hayden and Marva Snyder of Palmerton; three sisters, Erica, wife of Eric Mesaros, Stephanie Schweizer of Lehighton, Madison Schweizer of Palmerton; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Tyler J.G. Andrew.
Service: A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton, with the Rev. Jennifer Eckhart and the Rev. Clifford Eckhart officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. at the church. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the family for her children's college education c/o the Mesaros Family, 47 Second Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfhcom.
Published in Times News on Apr. 26, 2019
