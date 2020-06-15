Vanna R. CrevelingVanna Rose Creveling, 3, of Lansford, earned her angel wings on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale.Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Matthew Scott and Paula Nicole (D'Amario) Creveling.Vanna loved singing and listening to music. "You Are My Sunshine," sung by Johnny Cash, was one song that eased her crying. She also loved watching Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig, and dancing to Baby Shark.Vanna lived every minute of her brief time here to the fullest. Her bright smile and big heart will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Surviving in addition to her parents are three sisters, Andreya Nicole Tate, Evanescence Marie Creveling and Bryanna Rain Creveling; two brothers, Matthew Scott Creveling Jr. and Nickolaus Giovanni Creveling; her maternal grandmother, Venus Enoch-Egrie, and her husband, Richard; maternal grandfather, Nickolaus D'Amario; paternal grandparents, David and Tammy Creveling; maternal great-grandparents, Francis and Victoria (Paciocco) Enoch; paternal great-grandparents David and Dianne Creveling; an uncle, Joseph Vangoethem; an aunt, Megan Creveling; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.Service: Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, Montana Unity Methodist Cemetery, Washington Twp., N.J. Viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Due to CDC requirements, all visitors will be required to wear a face covering and our staff will be limiting the number of visitors inside our facility. Donations will be accepted in Vanna's name to the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at